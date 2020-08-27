Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.83. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 40,632 shares changing hands.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 849,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 36,862 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 562,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 27,314 shares during the period. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.3% during the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 545,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 113,552 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 116.8% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 398,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 214,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 55.6% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 362,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 129,371 shares during the period.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

