Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.62. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 63,136 shares trading hands.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.0897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 57.1% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 86,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 31,536 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 162,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after buying an additional 89,485 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 786,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 579,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 789,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 53,891 shares during the period.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

