CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) were down 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.65 and last traded at $10.73. Approximately 3,410,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 5,210,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue was down 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 159,635 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 299,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 775,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 25,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 393,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 36,252 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

