Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CLNC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of CLNC stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.99. 604,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,948. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $804.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 600.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. Equities analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the second quarter worth $72,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

