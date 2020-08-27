Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,129 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,045 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775,072 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,753,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,301,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,797,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.41.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,361,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,098,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $200.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

