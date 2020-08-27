Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.88

Shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and traded as high as $8.40. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 931,962 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLRS. Citigroup lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The stock has a market cap of $837.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 2.27.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

