CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE: CPLG) recently:
- 8/13/2020 – CorePoint Lodging was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “
- 8/12/2020 – CorePoint Lodging was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/11/2020 – CorePoint Lodging had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/7/2020 – CorePoint Lodging was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “
- 8/3/2020 – CorePoint Lodging was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/22/2020 – CorePoint Lodging was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “
- 7/2/2020 – CorePoint Lodging was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
NYSE:CPLG remained flat at $$5.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 192,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,263. The stock has a market cap of $329.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.78. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12.
CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.53). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.
