CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

8/13/2020 – CorePoint Lodging was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

8/12/2020 – CorePoint Lodging was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/11/2020 – CorePoint Lodging had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – CorePoint Lodging was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

8/3/2020 – CorePoint Lodging was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/22/2020 – CorePoint Lodging was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

7/2/2020 – CorePoint Lodging was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE:CPLG remained flat at $$5.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 192,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,263. The stock has a market cap of $329.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.78. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.53). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 74,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,149,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 494,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 359,005 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

