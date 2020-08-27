Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,475 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $344.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,804. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $346.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.88.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.