Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Up 6.6%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)’s share price shot up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $130.14 and last traded at $129.87. 556,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 582,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.01.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $432.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.22 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business’s revenue was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 209.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 685.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.