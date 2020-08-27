Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Crane has increased its dividend by 18.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Crane has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Crane to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

NYSE CR opened at $57.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 96.25 and a beta of 1.47. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.76 million. Crane had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra cut their target price on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

