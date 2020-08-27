Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is Polaris Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,647,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares during the period. Crocs accounts for about 3.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $60,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the second quarter worth $619,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Crocs during the second quarter worth $414,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the second quarter worth $353,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 14.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.12. The stock had a trading volume of 838,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.