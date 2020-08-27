Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 17th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 17.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CRT opened at $6.29 on Thursday. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $10.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

