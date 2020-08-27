Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Cue Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cue Biopharma.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CUE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cue Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Cue Biopharma from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cue Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, SVP Colin Sandercock sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 7,500 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,868,815.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,299 shares of company stock worth $526,046. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 44.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after acquiring an additional 410,373 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after buying an additional 535,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 552,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 414,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 38,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 247,446 shares during the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUE traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 255,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,972. The company has a market capitalization of $574.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $31.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.