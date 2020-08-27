CyberMiles (CMT) Price Tops $0.0150 on Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $12.04 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00509359 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00067544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010993 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,496.31 or 1.00079668 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000811 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

