CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Down 5.4%

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s stock price was down 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 2,847,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,020,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBAY. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

The company has a current ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $456.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.38.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,070.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

