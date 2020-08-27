Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) Getting Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dalmac Energy earned a media sentiment score of -2.21 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Dalmac Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $990,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 736.67.

About Dalmac Energy

Dalmac Energy Inc provides well stimulation and fluid management services to the oil and natural gas industries in Alberta, Canada. The company engages in oilfield servicing, fluid hauling, chemical sales, rig moving, and tank rental activities. It offers various oil field services through pressure/pumper trucks, which deliver and inject methanol into lines and wells; hot oilers used to heat oil to dissolve wax build-up in wells and facilities that restrict the flow of oil and gas; and tank trucks used in conjunction with the hot oilers and pressure units, as well as for hauling oil and water to and from wells and facilities.

