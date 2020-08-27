Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) Getting Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dalmac Energy earned a media sentiment score of -2.21 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
Dalmac Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $990,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 736.67.
About Dalmac Energy
