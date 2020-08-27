Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants comprises about 1.7% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Darden Restaurants worth $34,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 68,661 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 20,331 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.03.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $3.03 on Thursday, reaching $85.76. 2,309,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.