Davis Selected Advisers Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,832,529 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Oracle were worth $17,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,944,000 after buying an additional 237,469 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,200,989,000 after buying an additional 886,375 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,591,000 after buying an additional 1,466,231 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,237,889 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $591,457,000 after buying an additional 493,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after buying an additional 1,687,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.49. 11,594,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,062,331. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $171.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average is $53.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $75,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,692,561,620.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

