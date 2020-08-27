Davis Selected Advisers Has $26.44 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Davis Selected Advisers cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 78,370 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $26,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 244.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after purchasing an additional 108,410 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,189,000 after acquiring an additional 216,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $207.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.65.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

