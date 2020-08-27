Davis Selected Advisers Purchases 77,440 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,440 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.07% of Welltower worth $16,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Welltower stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.85. 3,790,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,281. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average is $55.69. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

