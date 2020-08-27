Davis Selected Advisers Purchases New Holdings in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,575,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,387,000. Carrier Global accounts for about 3.9% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned 3.53% of Carrier Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,797,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,260,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,311,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.03. 3,233,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,776,146. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Carrier Global Profile

