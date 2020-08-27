Davis Selected Advisers Sells 1,425 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.19% of State Street worth $42,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 1,180.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in State Street by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $67.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,380. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

