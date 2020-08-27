Davis Selected Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.3% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.06% of Alphabet worth $574,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Lateef Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

GOOGL traded up $38.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,644.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,707. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,652.79. The stock has a market cap of $1,118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,518.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1,383.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

