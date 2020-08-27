Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Shares of Diamond S Shipping stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $7.77. 421,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,959. Diamond S Shipping has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $343.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.10). Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 12.62%. Analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 80,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after purchasing an additional 373,693 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.