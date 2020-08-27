Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of DGII traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.58. 207,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,311. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.60 million, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $72,228.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,413.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 24,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $345,997.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,564 shares in the company, valued at $968,192.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 3.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Digi International in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Digi International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Digi International by 140.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 19,183 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Digi International by 282.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

