Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.22 and last traded at $53.17. Approximately 402,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 225,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.53.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.06.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 2,394.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 93,125 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 253.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 54,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 39,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 64.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 94.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.