Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Trading Down 5%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) dropped 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.46 and last traded at $38.56. Approximately 1,604,233 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,332,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMF. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 195.2% during the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 165,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 109,321 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 216.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 55,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 287.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.