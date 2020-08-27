Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Down 7.2%

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) fell 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $96.54 and last traded at $96.72. 8,809,113 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 2,831,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.24.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.56.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 467.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 39,288 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,700,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,548,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,531,000 after purchasing an additional 146,046 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 403,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after purchasing an additional 145,627 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

