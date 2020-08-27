DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Trading Down 5%

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) were down 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 1,284,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,499,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Several analysts have commented on DRRX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of DURECT from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of DURECT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $393.13 million, a P/E ratio of -189.00 and a beta of 2.06.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. DURECT had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 57,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $141,659.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DURECT by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,030,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,699 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DURECT by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 635,879 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in DURECT by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 942,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 496,100 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

