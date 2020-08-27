EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

EDC Blockchain [old] (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, EDC Blockchain [old] has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain [old] coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. EDC Blockchain [old] has a total market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $27.00 worth of EDC Blockchain [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,303.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.67 or 0.02332534 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001240 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00648775 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003797 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain [old]

EDC Blockchain [old] (CRYPTO:EDC) is a DPoS/LPoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2016. EDC Blockchain [old]’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain [old]’s official Twitter account is @EDCBlockchain . EDC Blockchain [old]’s official website is blockchain.mn

EDC Blockchain [old] Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain [old] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

