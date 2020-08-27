Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Trading Down 5.9%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 24,462,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 6,214,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

SOLO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a market cap of $212.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.62 and a current ratio of 26.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

