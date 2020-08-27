Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Trading Down 5.9%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 24,462,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 6,214,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.
SOLO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a market cap of $212.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.62 and a current ratio of 26.20.
Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOLO)
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.
