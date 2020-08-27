Ellaism (ELLA) Market Cap Reaches $54,719.34

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Ellaism has a market cap of $54,719.34 and $131.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.50 or 0.03372581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00056148 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

