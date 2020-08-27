Energycoin (ENRG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $184.00

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 22.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $56,161.12 and $184.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded down 44.1% against the US dollar. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013711 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu

Energycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

