Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 1,079,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,662,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enservco in a report on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.