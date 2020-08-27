Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives $115.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth about $2,069,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,770,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,696,000 after buying an additional 183,779 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 343,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,208,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $96.61. The company had a trading volume of 33,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Entergy has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average of $102.74. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

