EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,089,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 141,558 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 58.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,861,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,661 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,537,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 102.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 654,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 330,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.55. 996,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,388. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $79.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 15.57, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 2.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Virginia E. Shanks acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,755. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

