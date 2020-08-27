Equatorial Palm Oil (LON:PAL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.43

Equatorial Palm Oil Plc. (LON:PAL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.77. Equatorial Palm Oil shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 7,628,258 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.23.

About Equatorial Palm Oil (LON:PAL)

Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. It holds interests in the Palm Bay estate covering 20,234 hectares; and the Butaw estate comprising 46,539 hectares located in Sinoe County to the south-east of Monrovia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Equatorial Palm Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equatorial Palm Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.