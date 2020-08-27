Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $75.10

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.10 and traded as high as $81.16. Equitable Group shares last traded at $81.01, with a volume of 25,036 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQB. Scotiabank increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$89.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$71.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 7.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$75.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$73.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.03%.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Isabelle Farella sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.30, for a total value of C$40,483.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,716.90. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,500 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.30, for a total value of C$213,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,390,845.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,986 shares of company stock worth $720,059.

Equitable Group Company Profile (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

