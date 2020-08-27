Essentia Market Cap Reaches $4.01 Million (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 140.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last week, Essentia has traded up 184.5% against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $4.01 million and $44,066.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinBene, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

