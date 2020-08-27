Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $15,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 50.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $112,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.80. The company had a trading volume of 408,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.78.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.83.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.