Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Estee Lauder Companies has raised its dividend by 42.7% over the last three years.

Shares of EL stock opened at $216.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 118.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,595 shares of company stock worth $12,060,652 over the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.33.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

