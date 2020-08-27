Ethic Inc. Acquires 12,360 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,894 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.2% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,406,555,000 after buying an additional 1,027,649 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,930,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,494,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,777,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,439,500,000 after purchasing an additional 640,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.43. 11,403,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,415,541. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

