Ethic Inc. Acquires 4,578 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 1,252.0% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ABB during the first quarter worth $62,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Liberum Capital cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen started coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE ABB traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.63. 1,331,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.12. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. ABB had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

