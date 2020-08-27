Ethic Inc. Boosts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $7.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $284.17. The stock had a trading volume of 14,517,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,806,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.20. The stock has a market cap of $727.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $161.68 and a 1-year high of $292.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Raymond James raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.99.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.