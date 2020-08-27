Ethic Inc. Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

BMY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,388,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,597,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $141.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -625.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,366,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

