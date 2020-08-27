Ethic Inc. Boosts Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in SAP by 13.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in SAP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 3.2% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

NYSE:SAP traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.85. 471,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,878. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $168.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.34 and a 200 day moving average of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $197.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.00.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

