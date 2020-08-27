Ethic Inc. Buys 1,376 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.33.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 216,368 shares of company stock worth $86,106,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $420.53. 2,089,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,612. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $432.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $408.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

