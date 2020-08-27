Ethic Inc. Buys 1,496 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 0.8% of Ethic Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.96.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $240.87. 1,295,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,934. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

