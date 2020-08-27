Ethic Inc. Buys 4,905 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 0.7% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.0% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.78.

MDT traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,871,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,133,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.37. The company has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.