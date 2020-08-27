Ethic Inc. Cuts Stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sanofi by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 18,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 41,597 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $1,202,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 5.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 81,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Sanofi stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,467. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

